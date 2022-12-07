Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LUN opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

