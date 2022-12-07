Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $438.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $409.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $442.50. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.98.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

