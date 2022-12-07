LPL Financial LLC Has $10.16 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL stock opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

