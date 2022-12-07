Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Insider Sells $74,800.00 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVNGet Rating) insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $361,000.00.

Longeveron Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of LGVN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longeveron by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

