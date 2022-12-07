Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Insider Sells $74,800.00 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $361,000.00.
Longeveron Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of LGVN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of Longeveron
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longeveron (LGVN)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.