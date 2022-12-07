Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Insider Sells $74,800.00 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $361,000.00.

Longeveron Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of LGVN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Longeveron Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longeveron by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

