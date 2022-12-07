Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $69,225.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

