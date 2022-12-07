Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $82,995.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Read More
