Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $82,995.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

