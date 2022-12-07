Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,475,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

