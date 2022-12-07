Julie Richardson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yext Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

