Julie Richardson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yext Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
