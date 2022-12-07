JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.4 %

JKS opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.77 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.