Insider Selling: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $33,655,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

