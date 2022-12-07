Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00.

E2open Parent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 63.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in E2open Parent by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

