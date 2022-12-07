Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

Alphatec Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 102.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 60.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.