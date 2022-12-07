iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICAD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

