Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.