GSK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 38,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the average volume of 11,873 call options.
Shares of GSK opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
