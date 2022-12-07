GSK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 38,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the average volume of 11,873 call options.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.