Gary Bowman Sells 3,802 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,609,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 185,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.