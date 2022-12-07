Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,578 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,511. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

