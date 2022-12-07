Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.64% of Fox Factory worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Fox Factory Stock Down 5.1 %

Fox Factory Profile

FOXF stock opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $188.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

