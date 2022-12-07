Fmr LLC Sells 517,752 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of SL Green Realty worth $56,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

