Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798,824 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Alaska Air Group worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

