Fmr LLC Acquires 8,782 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.32% of Cooper Companies worth $49,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
NYSE COO opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
