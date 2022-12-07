Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,840 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Lefteris Acquisition Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

