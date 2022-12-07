Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,756 shares of company stock worth $278,926 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,220,000 after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

