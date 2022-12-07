Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 10,590 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,761 shares of company stock worth $4,000,060 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

