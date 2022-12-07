Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,045 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.46.

LULU stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $442.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

