Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

