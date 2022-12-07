Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 7,139 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

Datadog Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 16.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 16.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.