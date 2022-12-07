Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 9,659 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

