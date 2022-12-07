Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 9,659 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Datadog Stock Performance
Shares of Datadog stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
