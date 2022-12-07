Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 13,781 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Datadog by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

