Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CCK opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Crown by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Crown by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

