Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,405 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of DaVita worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DVA stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

