Credit Suisse AG Has $7.03 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.