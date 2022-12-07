Contrasting UpHealth (UPH) & Its Rivals

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UpHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.10 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.06

Profitability

UpHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares UpHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,395.09%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 85.60%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

UpHealth peers beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.