Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 70.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

