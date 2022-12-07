Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.