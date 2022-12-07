Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Sharon Sallows acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$8.25 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 275.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,040.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

