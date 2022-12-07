Caterpillar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 42,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 29,154 put options.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

