Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Carter’s worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,768,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

