BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

