BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 208.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $380,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

