Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

BMWYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

