Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKIMF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

