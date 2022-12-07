Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Purchases $102,300.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Ferguson purchased 6,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $24,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics makes up 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

