Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

AIRC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

