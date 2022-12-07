Anthony P. Walsh Sells 11,896 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

