American International Group Inc. Sells 7,705 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

