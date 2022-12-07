American International Group Inc. Sells 5,793 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 70.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 465,185 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Incyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 843,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 399,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

