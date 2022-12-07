American International Group Inc. Sells 3,008 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Cooper Companies Company Profile

COO opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $304.07.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

