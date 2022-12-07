American International Group Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,780 shares of company stock worth $72,349,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $335.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

