American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.